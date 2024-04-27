Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Hart, chief executive of DCLT will be taking part in the run for the third time and is raising money for the Breast Cancer Now charity and Chris Hone, chief operating officer at DCLT will be raising funds for Alzheimer’s Society.

Michael said: “It’s been a while since I’ve taken part in this race and there will be lots of training taking place before the September 8th run.

“Chris and I are keen, as leaders of a health and fitness organisation, to be challenging ourselves and pushing our fitness and it is great that we can both raise money for charities that are important to us along the way.

Charity runners Chris Hone (left) with Michael Hart (right).

“The breast cancer charity is one close to a lot of people who, like me have family and friends who have experience of the disease and I know that most people you speak to have been touched by cancer in someway in their close family and friend circle.

“I’m hoping to raise at least £600 for the charity and am looking forward to the great comradery that the run provides.”

The Great North Run is the largest half marathon in the world, taking place annually in North East England each September. Participants run between Newcastle upon Tyne and South Shields.

Chris said: “Like Michael I have personal reasons for choosing the charity I am fundraising for and anyone who has witnessed a loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease will know that we need to do everything we can to fund research to make a difference to people’s lives. It is a cruel disease for those suffering with it and for those around them too.

“I too am focused on raising a minimum of £600 and we are both keen to raise as much as we can and will be training over the next few months to tackle this challenging half marathon.”

To sponsor Michael visit https://ajbellgreatnorthrun2024.enthuse.com/pf/michael-hart