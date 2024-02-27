Doncaster cricketers to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks for Andy's Man Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Players from Askern Welfare Cricket Club will be attempting the exhausting Yorkshire Three Peaks walk – with money from the fundraising trek being split between the club’s newly formed junior section and Andy’s Man Club, a nationwide organisation to help men with mental health issues.

The challenge on March 2 will see the team tackle approximately 24 miles of hiking across Yorkshire's largest peaks – Whernside , Ingleborough and Pen-Y-Ghent - taking in the stunning Yorkshire countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goal is to raise as close to the £1,500 target as possible and allow the team to contribute a 50/50 split between the junior section for equipment both training and match days and the chosen charity.

Members of Askern Welfare Cricket Club will be taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

A spokesman said: “We aim to make a small difference to a community based programme in providing a safe and enjoyable space for kids whilst also aiding a leading mental health charity.

“Andy's Man Club is turning the tide on the stigma surrounding mental health and men talking through their mental health battles.”

"Any donations and/or support are welcome for the lads as they aim to do this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funds raised will be used to pay for equipment and training a swell as running costs for the year for the club’s two youth teams which play at U11 and U13s level.