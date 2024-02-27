Doncaster cricketers to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks for Andy's Man Club
Players from Askern Welfare Cricket Club will be attempting the exhausting Yorkshire Three Peaks walk – with money from the fundraising trek being split between the club’s newly formed junior section and Andy’s Man Club, a nationwide organisation to help men with mental health issues.
The challenge on March 2 will see the team tackle approximately 24 miles of hiking across Yorkshire's largest peaks – Whernside , Ingleborough and Pen-Y-Ghent - taking in the stunning Yorkshire countryside.
The goal is to raise as close to the £1,500 target as possible and allow the team to contribute a 50/50 split between the junior section for equipment both training and match days and the chosen charity.
A spokesman said: “We aim to make a small difference to a community based programme in providing a safe and enjoyable space for kids whilst also aiding a leading mental health charity.
“Andy's Man Club is turning the tide on the stigma surrounding mental health and men talking through their mental health battles.”
"Any donations and/or support are welcome for the lads as they aim to do this.”
The funds raised will be used to pay for equipment and training a swell as running costs for the year for the club’s two youth teams which play at U11 and U13s level.
You can donate to the campaign at the club’s Just Giving page which you can find HERE