Doncaster cricketers brave snowstorms and Arctic conditions to complete gruelling charity trek

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Players from Askern Welfare Cricket Club took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks – and were met with snow, ice and bone-chilling temperatures along the 24 mile journey.

A spokesman said: “We successfully completed the challenge in what can only be described as Arctic conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We were hit with -8 snow storms at the top of each peak but still managed to get over the line.”

Players from Askern Welfare Cricket Club braved Arctic condtions to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Money from the fundraising trek will being split between the club’s newly formed junior section and Andy’s Man Club, a nationwide organisation to help men with mental health issues.

The challenge saw the team tackle Yorkshire's largest peaks – Whernside , Ingleborough and Pen-Y-Ghent - taking in the stunning Yorkshire countryside.

The goal was to raise as close to the £1,500 target as possible and allow the team to contribute a 50/50 split between the junior section for equipment both training and match days and the chosen charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “We aim to make a small difference to a community based programme in providing a safe and enjoyable space for kids whilst also aiding a leading mental health charity.

“Andy's Man Club is turning the tide on the stigma surrounding mental health and men talking through their mental health battles.”

The funds raised will be used to pay for equipment and training as well as running costs for the year for the club’s two youth teams which play at U11 and U13s level.