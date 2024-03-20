Doncaster cricket club to host charity match in aid of Andy's Man Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bullcroft Cricket Club will stage the event on April 6, with several teams involved in fixtures against players from Sprotbrough Cricket Club between noon and 5pm.

A spokesman said: “We’re delighted to announce that as part of our pre-season schedule, we will be hosting a charity cricket day in support of our charity sponsor for the upcoming season, Andy’s Man Club.

"Throughout the day, there will be multiple games of cricket, between ourselves, Sprotbrough Cricket Club 3rd XI and a team of AMC cricketers.

Bullcroft CC is hosting the charity cricket day.

"There will also be entertainment for the children, such as face painting, bouncy castles, along with mid-game performances from dance troupes!

"This is bound to be a fantastic family event and one that we cannot wait to come around, kickstarting what we hope will be a very successful 2024 for us.”

Entry will be free, but any donations will be very greatly appreciated as all proceeds raised will go directly to Andy’s Man Club.

The event will take place at Uncle Toms, Carcroft, DN6 7EE.

The group, described as "a talking group, a place for men to come together in a safe environment to talk about issues and problems they have faced or are currently facing" was formed in 2016 by Luke Ambler and his mother-in-law Elaine after his brother-in-law Andy, took his own life.

The club, with its slogan "it's okay to talk", started in early 2016 in Halifax with a first meeting of nine men.

Since then, the group has expanded across the country and by February 2020 had over 800 men attending every week.

As of August 2023, each Monday 7–9 pm meeting is attended by 3,100 men across the country with over 140 clubs across the UK.

Each group meeting is led by a volunteer 'group facilitator', who has been trained by the organisation to facilitate each meeting.