Doncaster cricket club signs sponsorship deal with city taxi firm Absolute Cabs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Doncaster United Cricket Club has linked up with taxi firm Absolute Cabs to carry its logo on shirts for the upcoming season.

A spokesman for the Hatfield-based club, who play in the Doncaster Infirmary Evening Cricket League, thanked Absolute owner Jaan Saqlain for the deal and added: “Thank you very much – we are grateful for your generous support and sponsorship.”