Doncaster cricket club signs sponsorship deal with city taxi firm Absolute Cabs

Members of a Doncaster cricket club have been bowled over – after striking up a sponsorship deal with a local taxi firm.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 11:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Doncaster United Cricket Club has linked up with taxi firm Absolute Cabs to carry its logo on shirts for the upcoming season.

A spokesman for the Hatfield-based club, who play in the Doncaster Infirmary Evening Cricket League, thanked Absolute owner Jaan Saqlain for the deal and added: “Thank you very much – we are grateful for your generous support and sponsorship.”

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.