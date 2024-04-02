Doncaster cricket club signs sponsorship deal with city taxi firm Absolute Cabs
Members of a Doncaster cricket club have been bowled over – after striking up a sponsorship deal with a local taxi firm.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doncaster United Cricket Club has linked up with taxi firm Absolute Cabs to carry its logo on shirts for the upcoming season.
A spokesman for the Hatfield-based club, who play in the Doncaster Infirmary Evening Cricket League, thanked Absolute owner Jaan Saqlain for the deal and added: “Thank you very much – we are grateful for your generous support and sponsorship.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.