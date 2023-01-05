Doncaster crafting group is shortlisted for the 2022 Creative Lives Awards

September 2021 saw the start of Dadesley Crafting with a one two-hour craft session a week in Tickhill.

Just three women wanting to share their love of crafting with others.

A spokesman said: “We were lucky to obtain a small grant from the National Lottery, which allowed us to deliver a free yarn group once a week and on November 26 we became a CIC and we were lucky to secure a larger grant from our local council.

A teddy bear, which is over 80 years old, was repaired for his owner at the crafting group

"The aims of the group were to bring people together, improve mental health and well being and to combat loneliness; Use crafting as a form of therapy to improve mental health and well being of its members; Promote mutual support and cohesion to combat isolation experienced by individuals and communities; To support people with dementia and their family members/carers.

"July 2022 saw us open a dedicated craft room, in Balby. We were now open six days a week across two different sites, with a growing membership of over 100 people aged between 18 and 90. We’re an inclusive group which allows everyone from the community to join in.

"People with dementia crafting alongside people with anxiety. We don’t label our members, by their condition, as everyone just comes along, to craft and for companionship.”

The group has offered 65 different craft workshops this year, all aimed at the beginners. Support is offered in every session and it can be from threading a needle, to holding

Two of the members who have formed an amazing friendship after meeting each other through the group

someones’ hand and just listening.

“Whatever support the person needs, we adapt our way and level of support to suit them.

"We supported one lady to finish a knitting project she started 28 years ago!”

There are six free Craft and Chat sessions every week, people take along their own projects and the group supplies refreshments .

Although based in South Yorkshire, there are members from surrounding counties, such as Bassetlaw, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

The spokesman added: “When people walk to a workshop for the first time, you can see how anxious and nervous they are. Their shoulders are up near their ears and they may not give very much eye contact. As the workshop progresses you start to see their shoulders drop and they may start to chat.”

For the awards, judging panels from each nation will choose a winner for England, Ireland/N.Ireland, Scotland and Wales, while members of the public can vote for

their favourite in the People’s Choice Awards.

Voting in the People’s Choice Award is open until January 27, 2023. To learn more about the shortlisted projects and to cast your vote, please visit www.creative-

Winners will be announced at the Creative Lives Awards ceremony in Leeds on March 7, 2023, as part of the LEEDS 2023 Year of Culture’s celebrations. Winners will

receive a bespoke award, framed certificate, cash prize and access to support and training.