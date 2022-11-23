Doncaster crafting group creates 8ft tall Christmas tree out of woolly hats

And that’s exactly what members of a Doncaster crafting group have done to create this fabulous festive deocration entirely out of more than 400 woolly bobble hats.

The Craft and the Curious are behind the tree which is currrently on show at a Doncaster church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they have been so innundated with hats for the tree that two more are set to spring up in the weeks before Christmas.

The Christmas tree is crafted from woolly hats.

The project started in earnest earlier this year – and members of the group have been responsible for a string of other knitted decorations in and around Edenthorpe, Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun over the last few months, with colourful creations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Halloween and Remembrance Sunday.

Spokesman Lucinda Love said: “The hats are a great way to show people we care, they are simple to make and will provide much needed worth for those in need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Christmas, the tree will be dismantled and the hats distributed to those in need via Doncaster Food Bank.

"This way we will have them evenly distributed to those most in need. Homeless, refugees, victims of domestic violence or those who or in financial hardship all use and need this service and we know that the hats will be distributed fairly,” Lucinda added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knitting and crochet enthusiasts have spent the last few months crafting away over dozens of hats, most of which are green to help create the impression of a Christmas tree with colourful bobbles on top of the hats creating baubles.

The tree is currently on display at The Church of the Good Shepherd, Edenthorpe with more planned for Edenthorpe and Barnby Dun ahead of the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group meets every fortnight in the Eden Arms and the group is open to new members.

Lucinda said: “Not only is it a great way to learn a new skill it also focuses on mental wellness and socialising.”

Advertisement Hide Ad