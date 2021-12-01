Doncaster craft group create huge crochet Christmas tree that will be displayed in the Wool Market all month

The Mother Hookers have been crocheting together for two and a half years.

The group has three ‘Hook Up’ sessions a month - one of which is held in the Wool Market.

Bea Dawson, co-founder of Mother Hookers, said: “There are 300 squares on the tree itself and another 200 hung up as bunting behind the tree.

The tree is 10 foot tall and is made up of 300 squares.

“Each square has been made into a Christmas card design that can be purchased for £5.

“The money is going to Eve’s Trust.”

Members of Mother Hookers were told to make a six inch square with a green border but the design inside was up to the individual.

The group sent in heaps of festive displays full of bright colour and fantastic patterns.

This is not the first time the group has raised money for charity.

They made crochet poppies for Remembrance Day and donated £800 to the British Legion.

The crocheting group also made hearts for Doncaster Royal Infirmary, donated baby hats to those in need and made ‘Worry Worms’ for Mental Health Awareness month.

The money raised is going to Eve's Trust.

The group is open to new members.

Bea said: “There is a therapeutic quality to crochet that can’t be beaten.

“We have members with chronic pain and illness who really appreciate the support we provide.

The tree is up in the Wool Market now.

“We are open to everyone - we have people in their 20s to 70s.”

Find them on Facebook here.