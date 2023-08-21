Doncaster craft beer and gin bar announces plans to move into bigger premises

Paul and Laura Local, who run The Local in Branton, have submitted proposals to transform a car showroom in the village into a brand new cafe, bar and bottle shop.

Describing the plan as “Branton’s worst kept secret” Laura said: “As you may already know, Paul and I have submitted a planning application to move into new premises in Branton.

“Just 500 metres up the road on Chapel Lane, the proposed new premises will give us more space to provide more beers, better food and a tailor made space that will work so much better for us and you.”

The Local in Branton has submitted plans to move into new, larger premises.

Comments are now being sought on the planning application and residents can have their say HERE

She added: “If you'd like to help support our application, please follow the link and leave your support comment about why you think we would all benefit from the move.

“We couldn't be the great place we've become over the past five years without the support of our fantastic customers, so we'd really appreciate your support again now.

“We promise it'll be worth it.”

“The last thing we would want is to have a negative impact on the village we love.”