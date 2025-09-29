Doncaster couple named best dressed at St Leger scoop Yorkshire crown

A Doncaster couple who scooped the best dressed prize at this year’s St Leger have now been named number one in Yorkshire.

Stylish Jess and Aaron Wilson triumphed in the Style Awards on Ladies’ Day at this year’s meeting, walking away with a prize worth more than £1,000 courtesy of Meadowhall.

Now the pair have added a country getaway to their prize tally after triumphing in the Go Racing In Yorkshire Best Dressed Final, which was decided by a public vote.

A spokesperson said: “They've won some cracking prizes from Country Huts on the Wolds, Lloyd Land Rover York and Parnaby's Saddlery.

“Jess worked hard making and customising their matching outfits. Congratulations!

Aaron and Jess had all eyes on them from the moment they entered Doncaster Racecourse, earlier this month, wearing matching floral themed outfits.

Jess said: “We just wanted to thank all the people who voted for us. We just received the phone call that we won.”

On winning at the St Leger, Jess said: “It feels absolutely amazing to have won the Style Awards. It’s our first time at Doncaster Racecourse, so this is just incredible, and it’s made our experience.

“Ladies Day is all about celebrating style and glamour, and I custom-made the floral design on both my dress and Aaron’s waistcoat and tie, adding extra flowers and detailing. Taking first place capped off a wonderful day at Leger’s Ladies Day.”

Rachel Harwood of Doncaster Racecourse said: “It’s refreshing to see the creativity and thought that everyone has put into their outfits and the different ways in which people embrace their individuality."