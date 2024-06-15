Doncaster couple convert back garden into England themed bar for Euro 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A football mad couple have turned their back garden into an England themed bar for Euro 2024 – and will be kicking off the party with a girls only night.

Nicola and Simon Hogg have converted a pergola for £1,000 into the garden bar to cheer on the Three Lions as Gareth Southgate’s side begin their campaign in Germany this weekend with an opening group game against Serbia.

It's no secret Brits love a trip to the pub, but to save on rising costs, many of us are building our own garden bars, with garden bars receiving 324,200 Google searches in the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, many sporting fans have built their own garden bars so they can watch football, enjoy beers on tap, and share friendly banter in the comfort of their own gardens.

Nicola and Simon have converted their back garden into an England themed bar.

With the Euros starting this June, garden building specialists, Tiger, wanted to uncover England's biggest football fans and have spoken to Brits who have built their own garden bar to cheer on the boys this Euros.

And Doncaster football fans Nicola and Simon converted their pergola into a garden bar for £1,000 for a more affordable option to cheer on England at this summer’s tournament.

Speaking exclusively to Tiger, Nicola and Simon said: “Our garden bar is the talk of the local village!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All friends and family know when England are on, our bar is open.

The couple's garden will be a shrine and party zone during England games at Euro 2024.

"Most of our friends and family are local which means there is only a short distance for them to stumble home after an afternoon of celebrations.

"We’re looking forward to hosting the Euros this summer, starting with a girls only night and plenty of fizz. We have a portable TV we wheel out for watching any sporting events which is great.

“We love to host. The outdoor space offers another alternative to hosting indoors and we love a reason to celebrate any occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad