Doncaster councillor selected as Conservative candidate for South Yorkshire mayor

Councillor Nick Allen shared on Wednesday (6 January) that he will run as Conservative candidate for South Yorkshire Mayor in the upcoming election on 2 May.

He will contest current Labour Mayor Oliver Coppard, who has held the position since 2022.

Born and raised in Doncaster, Coun Allen has represented the Bessacarr ward since his election in 2015.

He has stated that he is a moderate conservative, highlighting the value of inclusion as an openly gay councillor.

As a councillor, he has campaigned to protect local green spaces, speaking against illegal fishing at Lakeside and the sale of popular beauty spot Rose Hill Rise.

Coun Allen said: “It is a real privilege to be picked to stand as the Conservative candidate for the South Yorkshire Mayoral election in May. I am the only candidate in this election with a truly credible plan to reopen Doncaster’s airport.

“We all know how hard Nick Fletcher MP has worked to campaign to reopen the airport, he has been at the forefront of the campaign since the very beginning. He gets it and so do I.

“Inertia and dithering from our Labour local politicians turned a difficult situation into a disaster. The political fallout aimed at Nick Fletcher MP has been ludicrous.”

Mayor Oliver Coppard has denied claims that he could have prevented the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The SYMCA and Doncaster Council are currently working to secure a leasehold agreement to reopen the site.

Coun Allen added: “We need a Mayor who understands the role, takes it seriously and works for local people and not against them. Voters know how dedicated I am, I have served Bessacarr, Cantley and Lakeside as a councillor for almost nine years.

“Apart from the airport, my other priorities in this election include, making transport transparent, affordable and efficient, protecting the county’s trees, in all our towns, not least Sheffield – we all know about the recent problems there!

“I am also keen to use the office of Mayor to work with local councils to reduce the waiting lists for people waiting for a council house, we need to accept the fact that we need more social housing in this county!

“We need to make devolution work and this election is a great chance to elect a Mayor who really cares. Vote Conservative.”

Coun Allen works alongside Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who has endorsed his campaign.

Nick Fletcher MP said: “I know what needs to be done in South Yorkshire and so does Nick Allen.

“I’m looking forward to the election day so Nick Allen can make that happen.”

A mayoral election was triggered earlier this year after a request for the SYMCA to take on powers of the Police and Crime Commissioner was approved by central government.

Several other devolved mayoral and local elections are set to take place on the same day.