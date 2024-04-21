Doncaster council worker to run ‘prestigious’ London Marathon fundraiser for hospital charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Teresa Hubery, who applied 11 times for a place on the marathon, wants to dedicate the funds she raises to the Jasmine Centre.
The Jasmine Centre is a specialised breast unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary which offers comprehensive services for diagnosing and treating both breast cancer and benign breast conditions.
The 45-year-old, who has already raised nearly £1,300, said: “My lovely mum and special friend Michelle are both success stories from the centre thanks to their early intervention.
She said: “I’ve had friends no longer here who always praised the staff and services in the Jasmine Centre.”
With one in seven women developing breast cancer in their lifetime, according to Breast Cancer Now, the services provided by the Jasmine Centre are vital.
Helen Humphrey-Shepherd, Matron for Breast Services at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, said: “We cannot begin to express our gratitude to Teresa for her incredible dedication in running the London Marathon to support the Jasmine Centre.
“The funds she raises will make a profound difference in the lives of our patients, their families, and our ability as a team to continue to deliver excellent care. Thank you.”
After securing a place through her running club, Team Manvers, Teresa, who also takes part in triathlons, was keen to make this her first sponsored marathon.
She said: “I thought I’d take advantage of this prestigious event to raise funds for a local well-deserving charity.”
Having had time off from running in her 30s, Teresa ticked off her first marathon from her bucket list shortly before turning 40.
Following a training plan and putting in the hard work beforehand are key to a successful marathon but so is enjoying the process, Teresa explained.
She said: “It’s the London Marathon, a runner’s dream run. Some runners never get the chance.”
Starting as a hobby to improve her fitness, running quickly turned into a passion, Teresa explained.
She said: “I love running. It’s my time out and it’s great for me mentally.”
As a member of Team Manvers, Teresa found a supportive and welcoming community of runners and triathletes, forming invaluable friendships over the years.
As her first sponsored run, Teresa has been humbled by the kindness and generosity of her supporters.
It’s also new territory, turning what is usually a solo endeavour into a shared experience and inviting others to join the journey, Teresa explained.
She said: “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and for a deserving charity.
“I intend to do myself, my family, and my club proud.”
To donate to Teresa’s worthy cause visit https://justgiving.com/page/teresa-hubery-1710238675979?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fteresa-hubery-1710238675979&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share
To find out more about Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, visit: www.dbthcharity.co.uk.
*Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity is the official charity which supports Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust to go above and beyond by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for patients, visitors and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.
These additional extras would not be possible without the support of the community.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.