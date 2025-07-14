Doncaster Council under fire after worker spotted using hosepipe on first day of ban

A City of Doncaster Council worker has been pictured using a hosepipe on the day a hosepipe ban across Yorkshire came into effect.

An angry member of the public spotted the employee watering plants in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on Friday morning – the day Yorkshire Water introduced widespread restrictions on the use of hosepipes in a bid to protect the county’s dwindling water supplies.

Unlike householders, some businesses and authorities are allowed to operate under different guidelines during the ban

But according to Yorkshire Water, it says hosepipes cannot be used to water flower beds during the restrictions.

The fuming member of the public took a snap of the worker and said: “Doncaster Council leading by example - do what I say, not what I do.

"It slaps a little in the face of tax payers.

"I asked Yorkshire Water and they told me ‘councils class as business customers but they shouldn't be watering flowers/trees with a hosepipe unless they've just been planted.’

“They shouldn’t be watering their trees as they haven’t just been planted but have been there a while.”

A statement on Yorkshire Water’s website states: “Legally, some business activity is exempt from the restrictions.

"This is to prevent economic harm and also takes into account companies’ health and safety and other legal obligations. Many businesses also invest in low water pressure apparatus and water recycling which means they are more water efficient.

“During the period of the restrictions, hosepipes and sprinklers cannot be used for watering floral beds or displays or hanging baskets in public locations.

"We welcome every organisation’s support to use water as efficiently as they can, particularly when it comes to carrying out tasks which are part of regular maintenance activities.

“In terms of alternatives to hosepipes and sprinklers, there are products such as drip or trickle irrigation systems, fitted with pressure reducing valves and timers, making them more water-efficient.

“We appreciate that local authorities do take their own role in using water as carefully as possible seriously and if activities, such as public garden maintenance or watering town centre floral displays, can be done using alternative means, such as using watering cans, or alternative more water efficient products, then this is welcomed and is allowed to continue during this period of temporary restrictions.”