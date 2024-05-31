Doncaster Council to hold several events to commemorate D-Day anniversary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Next Thursday (6 June) will mark 80 years since allies landed on Normandy beach to liberate France during World War II.
The council’s tourism hub, Visit Doncaster, has announced a series of events to commemorate the historic event.
On Wednesday 5 June, a ‘Spirit of the Blitz’ event will take place at the Cast Theatre on Sir Nigel Gresley Square.
From 1:30pm attendees will be able to take part in a singalong featuring songs from the era, accompanied by the Swingtones.
Tickets are available on the Cast website from £17.
On the anniversary itself, Doncaster Council will host a proclamation outside Mansion House at 8am.
At 9:15pm, a beacon lighting will take place at the Bennetthorpe war memorial.
The council also stated that the upcoming Armed Forces Day on 29 June will include D-Day commemoration.