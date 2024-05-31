Doncaster Council to hold several events to commemorate D-Day anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several events are set to be held across the borough to commemorate the anniversary of the D-day landings next week.

Next Thursday (6 June) will mark 80 years since allies landed on Normandy beach to liberate France during World War II.

The council’s tourism hub, Visit Doncaster, has announced a series of events to commemorate the historic event.

On Wednesday 5 June, a ‘Spirit of the Blitz’ event will take place at the Cast Theatre on Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

The council is hosting a number of events.

From 1:30pm attendees will be able to take part in a singalong featuring songs from the era, accompanied by the Swingtones.

Tickets are available on the Cast website from £17.

On the anniversary itself, Doncaster Council will host a proclamation outside Mansion House at 8am.

At 9:15pm, a beacon lighting will take place at the Bennetthorpe war memorial.