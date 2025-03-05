Doncaster Council to consider a new 25-year strategy which looks at the strengths of our city centre and what needs improvement.

Next week, City of Doncaster Council’s Cabinet will consider a new 25-year city centre strategy.

The strategy, which will outline a vision for the city centre until 2050, has been drafted up following an extensive consultation process.

The council has worked with residents and businesses, as well as Team Doncaster partners and stakeholders across the city to hear their views on the strengths of our city centre, what needs improvement, and what the future could look like for Doncaster city centre.

Over 8000 residents completed Doncaster’s Big City Conversation consultation during summer 2024 and the results have been used in conjunction with other feedback including from local businesses, to shape the vision.

The extensive feedback process pulled out some key issues facing Doncaster city centre including safety and security, accessibility, and cleanliness, as well as issues such as empty shops and the overall look and feel of the place.

Residents also made it clear they would like to see more events and activities, an improved retail offer, more green spaces, and experience a more welcoming feel when bringing families and young children.

If agreed by Cabinet, the new strategy will enhance existing efforts to tackle these issues with an initial 12-month action plan focusing directly on residents’ immediate concerns.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “Doncaster like many town and city centres across the country needs to adapt, supermarkets and online shopping are here to stay.

"My vision for Doncaster is that we have more culture, leisure, education and residential areas within our city centre alongside health services. Making our city centre more connected for communities across Doncaster is key; with more on offer and key services that people need.

“I have listened to residents, businesses and stakeholders from across the city and it is clear that when it comes to our city centre, people are passionate about its improvement.

"As a new city, and with around £40m of government funding due to commence delivery in 2026, this is an opportunity for us to use this feedback to re-evaluate our city centre to ensure it supports all of Doncaster’s residents and businesses wherever they live in Doncaster.

“The strategy sets a strong long-term ambition for the city centre, but it is also realistic. It provides a framework for change over the longer term, as well as immediate interventions to respond to people’s current concerns.

"The schemes will encourage enterprise, repurpose vacant buildings and stimulate footfall whilst also enhancing wider wellbeing by creating better public spaces and a nicer environment for residents and visitors.

“This strategy will also provide a clear plan for further investment opportunities to complement those that are already underway. Work is progressing with the regeneration of the Waterdale area to create a temporary open space and walkway in place of the former library, the regeneration of our Corn Exchange is also now complete, with the full re-opening set for this Spring.

"The Waterfront area is being remediated for future development and work will soon start on the redevelopment of the Gateway project at the train station, which is set to bring in a new, modern business area.

“At the heart of our vision is a city centre that provides services and experiences that the whole of Doncaster can use, take part in, and enjoy – a place of enterprise where people can live, work, thrive and flourish.”

Tariq Shah OBE, CEO Vigo Group, said: “I have overseen the development of this strategy and have made the case throughout that we should honestly assess where we are as a place, and where we want to be.

"This means celebrating our many attributes as well as admitting where we have issues. First and foremost, it means putting people and businesses at the heart of our plans and I am happy that this strategy does this effectively, reflecting the community’s views and the shared opportunities in a clear and relatable way.

“Doncaster has achieved a great deal in the last few years, and the results are all around us. We have done this by staying focused on a very specific goal: to make Doncaster the best it can be for residents of all ages and backgrounds – this strategy serves as a blueprint for what happens next. I am extremely excited by the opportunity that lies ahead!”

If agreed by the Cabinet, the strategy will be implemented and led by the Doncaster City Centre Board, which met for the first time in March 2024. Membership includes Chair of the Board local businessman Tariq Shah, Michael Hird, Sally Jameson MP, Mayor Ros Jones, Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones and City of Doncaster Council Chief Executive Damian Allen amongst others.

The cabinet papers can be found here – Agenda for Cabinet on Wednesday, 12th March, 2025, 10.00 am - Modern Council, with the cabinet meeting taking place on Wednesday 12th March, 10am.