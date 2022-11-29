Local football teams have teamed with Doncaster Council in a campaign to reduce littering at grassroots games.

The partnership aims to both raise awareness of environmental issues and reduce litter at matches played in public spaces.

Players and spectators will now be asked to leave pitches as they found them by taking litter with them after matches.

The campaign was launched at the same time as the opening of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Earlier in the month, during a Doncaster Rovers Sunday Football League Match, players from Hall Cross Rats FC and Innings AFC took part in an organised litter pick and ensured to use environmentally friendly materials such as reusable water bottles.

Cllr Joe Blackham, Portfolio Holder for Enforcement at Doncaster Council, said, “It’s great to see clubs taking action in this way. Doncaster Council look after and maintain 96 pitches across Doncaster which are not only used by clubs but enjoyed by residents as part of our parks and open spaces.

“On occasions, litter such as drinks bottles can be left behind so we want everyone to be on the same team when it comes to spreading the message about picking up litter and recycling it where possible. We are working with the local FA and participating teams to make it a part of their routine.”

Brian Coddington, Interim Chair at the Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA, said: “We’re delighted to team up with Doncaster Council, Doncaster Sunday League and other stakeholders to launch a litter prevention initiative in Doncaster.

“Local grassroots football teams and match officials can play a big part in reducing litter in their local communities. Small actions such as performing litter picks after games or reporting any hazard or defect relating to council pitches to your local authority can make a significant impact.”

Football teams looking to hire free litter picking equipment such as bin bags and pickers for their matches can email [email protected] .