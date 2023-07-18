Doncaster Council sets its lowest ever reoffending rate target for children

The Youth Justice Plan for 2023/24 sets out the council’s most ambitious targets to reduce reoffences for young people in the borough.

Councillor Lani-Mae Ball, Portfolio Holder for Early Help, Education, Skills and Young People, presented the plan during a meeting of full council on Thursday, July 13.

Doncaster’s Youth Offending Service aims to have a reoffending rate no higher than 22 per cent, the most ambitious target set by the council.

The service aims to achieve this by taking a therapeutic approach to both children and families of offenders with a focus on mental health.

Until 2024, the council will contribute £855,000 in its budget towards the plan.

The South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner (SYPCC) will contribute £152,000.

Other services such as the Youth Justice Board, the National Probation Service and Doncaster CCG will contribute amounts which are currently not confirmed.

In Doncaster, children under 18 make up over one fifth of the total population.

Of those under 16, over one fifth are living in absolute low-income families.

The council is performing in the top five per cent of local authorities across the UK in preventing reoffending.

Only two children currently known to the Youth Offending Service have received custodial sentences.

Coun Lani-Mae Ball told the council: “Our Youth Justice Plan is informed and shaped by the experiences and voices of our young people.”