Councillors will vote on whether to renew the Dog Fouling and Control Public Spaces Protection Order in a cabinet meeting this week.

The order allows enforcers to order dog owners to clean up dog mess as well as put dogs on leads if they believe it is needed.

Alongside this, measures for public education and campaigns against dog fouling will continue.

Council looking to renew its enforcement

During a period of public consultation, 1532 residents responded with 88 percent supporting the renewal of the order.

It was first introduced in 2017 and renewed in 2020.

Fouling complaints have decreased from 432 in 2020 to 182 in 2022.

The priorities listed for the renewal are education, engagement and enforcement.

Many councillors supported the motion with some stating that it should go further, with increased fines and campaigns.