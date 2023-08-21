News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Council set to approve licence for adult gaming arcade in city centre to replace two existing sites

An application has been lodged to turn a Doncaster city centre unit into an adult gaming arcade, replacing two nearby.
By Shannon Mower
Published 21st Aug 2023, 19:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 19:10 BST

On Tuesday (22 August), Doncaster Council’s planning committee are set to approve the change of use from a current retail unit on Cleveland Street into an adult gaming and amusement arcade.

It will replace two in the nearby area currently owned by the applicant; the recently closed Jackpot Amusements and existing Hayes Amusement Arcade.

The site at 37 Cleveland Street has been vacant for a long-term period, therefore the plan will improve city centre occupancy.

Plans for adult gamingPlans for adult gaming
The council’s public health team objected to the application due to its potential to exacerbate gambling addiction in the borough.

The Local Plans team also highlighted that there are several units of the same use in the city centre, and this marks a departure from plans to regenerate the area.

If approved, it will open from 9am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 9pm on Sundays.

