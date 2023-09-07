Doncaster Council launches probe into 'vile, unbearable' smell angering hundreds of residents

Watch more videos on Shots!

People living in Thorne and Moorends have been subjected to the stench throughout most of this week – with the putrid pong being blamed on local farmers applying slurry to fields.

The authority says it is aware of the issue and is investigating.

A spokesman said: “City of Doncaster Council are investigating the source of the odour affecting residents in the Thorne and Moorends area.

Residents of Thorne and Moorends have been having to keep doors and windows shut because of the smell of farming slurry.

"After visiting the area and speaking to local farmers on Tuesday 5 September, we are aware they are in the seasonal process of spreading fertiliser between summer and winter crop rotations.

“They are using a material called sewage sludge which is considered a safe product to use as fertiliser by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, and the Environmental Agency.

"Officers will continue to investigate and ensure best practice is utilised to minimise the likelihood of further odour affecting residents.”

The odour was first detected at the weekend, according to some residents.

The foul smell has persisted throughout the week - and some were forced to call off barbecues because of the stench.

One upset local said: “One of hottest days we've had this year so far - was even going to have a barbecue but instead I've been forced to retreat and close all windows due to the horrific smell.

"It smells weird, like it has been treated with a chemical of some sort as well.

Another said: “The smell was terrible last night but it was a hot day, so maybe understandable. But this morning, even whilst still cool, it is unbearable, even with doors and windows shut I can almost taste it. It is impossible to use the garden with that smell around.

“School mums are saying they daren’t put washing out to dry and that the smell woke them up This is impacting how we go about our day.”