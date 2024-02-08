Doncaster Council issues safety warning to motorists and pedestrians due to adverse weather conditions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Due to today's weather, the council gritters have been out on the city’s major traffic routes.

And they will continue to monitor conditions. If the weather persists the teams will treat the roads again later.

A spokesman said: “Plan your journey in advance and expect it to take a little longer than usual as vehicles travel more carefully due to the conditions. If using public transport, check that services are still operational.

"Please take care when travelling around Doncaster as roads and pavements could be slippy due to the snow - it is also likely to be icy in places.”