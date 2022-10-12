Doncaster council housing provider retains gold award for environmental sustainability

It also increased its score from last year by ten per cent, placing it at second place out of 40 organisations.

The company’s office as well as its 20,000 council homes were ranked on factors such as carbon dioxide emissions, landfill waste generated and water usage.

The study showed that the company managed to recycle all its office waste or divert it from landfill, and over 95 percent of waste from property maintenance was diverted from landfill.

In terms of tenants, all are able to access energy efficiency advice and over 96 percent are at low risk of overheating.

Dave Richmond, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, said: “Climate change is something that has negative impacts for everyone, so we understand just how important it is for us to play our part. We want to make sure the homes we provide, our supply chains and our workplaces are all as environmentally friendly as possible and this independent assessment from SHIFT shows that we are delivering on these commitments.”

Deputy Mayor for Doncaster, Councillor Glyn Jones: “St Leger Homes earning the SHIFT Gold accreditation for the third time in three years shows just how serious we are in Doncaster about working together to help tackle the climate change emergency.