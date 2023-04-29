Doncaster Council goes viral again with Harry Styles ‘dog poo’ meme
The Doncaster Council Twitter account has gone viral with a meme encouraging people to pick up dog fouling.
In response to a Twitter thread asking ‘Favourite tweet of your own?’, Doncaster Council’s Twitter account (@MyDoncaster) shared a post they had originally shared in 2021, making it go viral for a second time.
The post reads “The grass in Doncaster watching you not pick up your dog poo.” followed by a viral picture of singer Harry Styles donning a green snood.
Some 442,000 people viewed the tweet, with over 900 retweets and 8,000 likes.
It marks one of several times Doncaster Council posts have gone viral online, with three posts on the @DoncasterCouncil TikTok page garnering over 300,000 views each.
The council recently renewed its Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) against dog fouling, meaning that requirements to clean up dog litter are now enforcible by authorities.