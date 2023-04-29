In response to a Twitter thread asking ‘Favourite tweet of your own?’, Doncaster Council’s Twitter account (@MyDoncaster) shared a post they had originally shared in 2021, making it go viral for a second time.

The post reads “The grass in Doncaster watching you not pick up your dog poo.” followed by a viral picture of singer Harry Styles donning a green snood.

The meme has gone viral

Some 442,000 people viewed the tweet, with over 900 retweets and 8,000 likes.

It marks one of several times Doncaster Council posts have gone viral online, with three posts on the @DoncasterCouncil TikTok page garnering over 300,000 views each.

