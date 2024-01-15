Doncaster Council chief to tackle London Marathon after killer brain bug battle
Damian Allen, the authority’s chief executive, was put into an induced coma last summer after being diagnosed with encephalitis.
His life was hanging in the balance after his kidneys started to fail and his heart beat reached a staggering 250bpm – but he bounced back to full health and is now determined to give something back to other people battling the illness.
He will run the London Marathon on 21 April in aid of The National Brain Appeal.
He said: “One in six of us is, or will be, affected by a neurological disorder. That’s 14.7 million mums, dads, brothers, sisters, friends and colleagues in the UK alone. Its the challenge of our times."
Mr Allen’s ordeal began last summer.
He said: “Last June I was discharged from hospital after suffering from viral meningo-encephalitis, a rare infection of the brain, which causes inflammation of the brain’s linings, with 6,000 cases a year in the UK.
"Following admission, I was placed in the Intensive Treatment Unit on life support when my heart beat reached 250bpm and my kidneys started to fail.
"This was a very traumatic and worrying time for my family.
"I was brought out of the induced coma eight days later having overcome the infection thanks to the medical expertise and care of a multitude of amazing NHS staff, to whom I will be forever grateful.
"I was discharged thankfully with no immediate legacy issues, and following a three month recovery period returned full-time to work.”
The National Brain Appeal raises funds to advance treatment and research at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery and the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology - together known as ‘Queen Square’.
He is now busy training for this year’s race, which annually sees thousands of runners pound the streets of the capital in the 26.2 mile race, many raising cash for good causes.
You can donate to Mr Allen’s JustGiving page HERE