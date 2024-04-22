Doncaster Council chief completes London Marathon after killer brain bug battle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Damian Allen, the authority’s chief executive, was put into an induced coma last summer after being diagnosed with encephalitis.

His life was hanging in the balance after his kidneys started to fail and his heart beat reached a staggering 250bpm – but he bounced back to full health and was determined to give something back to other people battling the illness.

His efforts raised more than £4,500 for the National Brain Appeal.

Doncaster Council chief executive Damian Allen was all smiles after completing the London Marathon.

After completing the race, he said: “The deed is done and I am so pleased that I have completed the London Marathon and raised over £4500 for The National Brain Appeal.

"In the end, I beat my 2018 time by three minutes, coming in in 5 hours 37 mins.

"I won’t lie, I was a little emotional as I ran up The Mall to the finish.

"Today was exactly 11 months to the day that I was rushed into hospital with viral meningitis-encephalitis. Thank you so much for the incredible support from all of you, I owe you a debt of gratitude beyond measure.”

He said: “One in six of us is, or will be, affected by a neurological disorder. That’s 14.7 million mums, dads, brothers, sisters, friends and colleagues in the UK alone. Its the challenge of our times."

Mr Allen’s ordeal began last summer.

He said: “Last June I was discharged from hospital after suffering from viral meningo-encephalitis, a rare infection of the brain, which causes inflammation of the brain’s linings, with 6,000 cases a year in the UK.

"Following admission, I was placed in the Intensive Treatment Unit on life support when my heart beat reached 250bpm and my kidneys started to fail.

"This was a very traumatic and worrying time for my family.

"I was brought out of the induced coma eight days later having overcome the infection thanks to the medical expertise and care of a multitude of amazing NHS staff, to whom I will be forever grateful.