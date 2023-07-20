Doncaster Council CEO raises awareness of rare brain condition following his hospitalisation

Damian Allen, Chief Executive of Doncaster Council, spoke in a meeting of full council on Thursday to share his experiences after he was taken to intensive care.

Mr Allen was rushed to hospital in May with meningo-encephalitis and spent eight days in an induced coma.

Last week’s full council marked his council meeting back, as he begins a phased return to work while he recovers.

Ros Jones and Damian Allen

Mr Allen said: “As you will know, the Monday after the AGM, I was rushed into hospital with what turned out to be viral meningo-encephalitis, a rare infection of the brain, which causes inflammation of the brain, with 6000 cases a year in the UK.

“I would like to use my experience, and this platform to raise awareness of this illness as 80 per cent of the public do not know what encephalitis is, which is why it is so critical to seek early diagnosis if the symptoms materialise – which I didn’t.

“The symptoms of encephalitis initially present as flu-like, including headaches, muscle and joint aches, hence it is often overlooked. Ultimately untreated, it leads to loss of speech, delirium and impact on levels of consciousness and can be confused with psychosis at this stage. For those of you who engaged with me at the AGM it would have been apparent that I was entering into this stage. In extreme cases encephalitis results in a coma and ultimately death in 10 – 40% of cases depending upon the type of encephalitis.

“On admission, I was therefore placed in the Intensive Treatment Unit and placed on life support when my heart beat reached 250bpm and my kidneys started to fail, which was a traumatic and worrying experience for my family.

“I was brought out of the induced coma 8 days later having overcome the infection thanks to the medical expertise and care of a multitude of amazing NHS staff, to whom I will be forever grateful. I was discharged 10 days later thankfully with no immediate legacy issues, and I continue to make a good recovery, sufficient to return to work on a phased basis.

“Encephalitis is often referred to as an invisible disability, where recovery is lengthy despite the appearance of normality having returned to the sufferer. 40% of sufferers can be left with permanent brain damage, memory-loss and other personality changes and issues etc.

“World Encephalitis Day is on February 22nd where supporters are asked to wear something red, and light-up a landmark in red.

“Finally Chair, I would like to record my sincere thanks to Debbie Hogg, Director of Corporate Resources who covered for me together with fellow extended leadership team members, and to Ros, and members of Cabinet. I have been bowled over and humbled by the kind words, cards, gifts and the warm and effusive welcome back from staff, partners and elected members – a profound and sincere thank you to everyone.”