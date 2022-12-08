Doncaster cop is named detective of year after smashing crime in city's prisons

DC Scott Jarvis from the Doncaster Prison Crime Team has been named as the Doncaster district’s detective investigator of the year for two years running – and this year was named SYP’s overall winner.

The force awards, held last month are an opportunity to share the amazing work that happens every day and recognise those who have made an outstanding contribution to South Yorkshire.

Officers, staff, volunteers and the force’s four-legged colleagues were honoured for their hard work and dedication during the ceremony held at the OEC in Sheffield.

DC Jarvis, who joined the team in 2019, has managed numerous investigations into nationwide organised crime groups, corrupt prison officers, prison staff who conspired to supply Class A drugs into prisons, as well as inmates, visitors and their associates.

Some of the recent cases DC Jarvis has worked on include the arrest and sentencing of prison officer Rio Moran who was sentenced for smuggling illicit items and drugs into HMP Doncaster with three associates, and David Quinn who went from prison thrower to prison inmate within 48 hours.

With offenders behind bars, a significant amount of drugs were less readily available to inmates and a reduction in prison deaths has been noticed.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Dent from the Prison Crime Anti-Corruption Unit explainedmore about DC Jarvis’ work.

“Consecutively winning detective of the year at a district level for two consecutive years and now forcewide does not come without significant hard work.

“DC Jarvis’ tenacity to gain justice for victims does not go unnoticed and his investigations have been praised for thoroughness and professionalism by judges.

“I am pleased that DC Jarvis has been formally recognised for the dedication and commitment I see every day when he is at work. He is an outstanding detective.”

DC Scott Jarvis said: “It was an honour to receive detective of the year.

“At the heart of every investigation is a victim or someone who could become a victim, and it is important to remember that the work officers and teams carry out every day are always for the victim, and to create safer communities by taking offenders off the streets.