New data has highlighted how often Brits are having sex - and it says Labour voters are luckiest.

Findings say Conservative voters and people who voted to Leave get the least, according to figures.

Research says the majority of Doncaster people only have sex once a week, with less than 6% doing it twice in the last week while almost 30% of sexually active people didn’t get any action.

Online gaming platform Bitcoin Casinos, analysed YouGov data to determine how often Brits had sex, which political party members got the most action, and which age demographic is luckiest.

Figures showed that men and women had a similar amount of sex, but 10% more women are not sexually active.

Remainers got more sex than Leave voters - 23% vs 15% while Labour voters had the most sex (23%) and Conservative voters the least (14%).

24-49-year-olds got the most action, with 25% having sex. The demographic with the most sexually inactive members was Leave voters (35%).

Liam Solomon, betting expert from Bitcoin Casinos commented: “It's quite surprising to see that only 18% of Brits have sex at least once a week. The findings are a stark contrast to the common belief that Brits are more sexually active.