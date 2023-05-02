News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Conservative and Leave voters 'get less sex,' according to new study

People who vote Conservative in Doncaster get less sex than Labour voters, a new study has revealed.

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:44 BST

New data has highlighted how often Brits are having sex - and it says Labour voters are luckiest.

Findings say Conservative voters and people who voted to Leave get the least, according to figures.

Research says the majority of Doncaster people only have sex once a week, with less than 6% doing it twice in the last week while almost 30% of sexually active people didn’t get any action.

New research shows that Conservative and Leave voters get less sex than Labour supporters and Remainers.New research shows that Conservative and Leave voters get less sex than Labour supporters and Remainers.
Online gaming platform Bitcoin Casinos, analysed YouGov data to determine how often Brits had sex, which political party members got the most action, and which age demographic is luckiest.

Figures showed that men and women had a similar amount of sex, but 10% more women are not sexually active.

Remainers got more sex than Leave voters - 23% vs 15% while Labour voters had the most sex (23%) and Conservative voters the least (14%).

24-49-year-olds got the most action, with 25% having sex. The demographic with the most sexually inactive members was Leave voters (35%).

Liam Solomon, betting expert from Bitcoin Casinos commented: “It's quite surprising to see that only 18% of Brits have sex at least once a week. The findings are a stark contrast to the common belief that Brits are more sexually active.

“Although it’s difficult to draw a direct correlation between political affiliation and sex lives, the data does provide some interesting insights. Perhaps those who are more liberal and open-minded about social issues, including sex, are more likely to vote ‘remain’, support the Labour Party and get ‘lucky’!”

