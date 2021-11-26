Doncaster connections of Steps singer Lisa Scott-Lee as band set for wildlife park gig

The pop favourites yesterday announced a huge summer outdoor show at the town’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park – and for Lisa it will almost be a home soil concert.

And that’s because the Welsh-born singer is married to fellow performer Johnny Shentall, who was born and grew up in Doncaster and who still has family living here.

Johnny, 43, grew up in Bentley and was originally a member of boy band Boom! – but his big break came when he was recruited to join reality TV show winners Hear’Say.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Scott Lee and Johnny Shentall. (Photo: Getty).

Created by ITV show Popstars in 2001, the band was originally made up of Danny Foster, Myleene Klass, Suzanne Shaw, Noel Sullivan and Kym Marsh.

The band enjoyed massive early success with both their debut single Pure and Simple and album Popstars racing to number one.

When Marsh quit the band in 2002, Shentall was recruited after a series of auditons – but his time with the group was short-lived, Hear’Say breaking up later the same year, blaming ‘abuse from the public’ for their decision to quit.

Johnny and Lisa were already an item during his time in Hear’Say – meeting up in 2001 and marrying in August 2004.

She gave birth to a boy, Jaden Anthony Shentall-Lee in 2008.

While Scott-Lee has focused on her career with Steps, Shentall has worked extensively in musical theatre, including performing in 2006 as Chuck Cranston in Footloose at the Novello Theatre in London's West End, as well as Hip Hopper and understudy Greaseball in Starlight Express.

He was also one of the celebrities that took part in ITV2's CelebAir alongside his wife.

They were both ‘sacked’ from the 2008 reality show in a double elimination, as they abandoned their duties as cabin crew to go clubbing in Ibiza, where they were at the time.

Shentall has also featured in a Weakest Link Celebrity Couples Special with Scott-Lee – they were voted off 4th.

Steps will perform at Yorkshire Wildlife Park next summer.