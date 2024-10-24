Doncaster connections of Geoff Capes as tributes pour in following strongman's death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have poured in following the death of strongman Geoff Capes – but did you know the British shot put record holder had several Doncaster connections?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was in his capacity away from his feats of strength that Capes was a regular visitor to Doncaster.

A keen and renowned budgerigar breeder, Capes, whose death at the age of 75 was announced yesterday, was a familiar face at both Doncaster Racecourse and The Dome as the venues hosted budgie shows back in the 1980s and 1990s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He would regularly pose for photos with fans in Doncaster – and in 2008, was appointed president of the Budgerigar Society, making him the figurehead of the bird breeding world.

Geoff Capes was a regular visitor to Doncaster in his capacity as budgerigar breeder and as a strongman.

The British shot put record holder and two-time world's strongest man, who set the record for the longest shot put by a British man with a distance of 21.68m in 1980, also came to Doncaster to show off his strength.

Back in the 1980s, he filmed an advert for Yorkshire Carvans of Bawtry – filmed hauling a convoy of caravans in the ad, which you can watch HERE

In a statement, Capes' family said: "The family of Geoffrey Capes would like to announce his sad passing today, 23rd October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Britain's finest shot putter and twice world's strongest man."

Capes had an illustrious career, twice winning gold in the shot at both the Commonwealth Games and the European Indoor Championships.

He was a three-time Olympian and came closest to winning a medal with a fifth-place finish at the 1980 Games in Moscow.

Capes, who was born in Lincolnshire, was also a six-time champion at the World Highland Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His victories in the prestigious World's Strongest Man event, which made him a household name, came in 1983 in Christchurch, New Zealand and 1985 in Cascais, Portugal.

Fellow World's Strongest Man winner Eddie Hall, who won in 2017, paid tribute to Capes by saying he was a "true legend of strength".

"Not only was Geoff a two-time World's Strongest Man and a record-breaking shot putter, but he was also a giant in heart and spirit," said Hall.

"He paved the way for athletes like me, showing that British grit and determination could conquer the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Geoff was an inspiration to so many of us growing up, a man whose incredible achievements and character left a lasting mark on the strength community.

"His legacy will continue to inspire the next generation of strongmen and athletes around the world.

"Rest easy, big man. You'll always be remembered as one of the greatest."

According to the Geoff Capes Foundation website, Capes was 6ft 5.5in tall and weighed 170kg in his physical prime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his retirement from competition Capes took up coaching and helped many aspiring athletes, as well as appearing on two reality television shows.

In a statement following news of his death, British Athletics said: "British Athletics are saddened to hear the news of former British shot putter, Geoff Capes' passing.

"Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this time."

Team GB said it is "deeply saddened" by Capes' passing.

Tessa Sanderson, the Olympic javelin champion in 1984, said Capes was a "great person and a giant of an athlete", while reigning British shot put champion Scott Lincoln said he was the man who put the sport "on the map in the UK".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added on Instagram: "An icon, hero, legend, role model, friend and all round good guy. Will be sorely missed by not only me but so many around the athletics community."

World Athletics president Lord Coe said: "Geoff's passing is a sad moment for so many of us in both British and global athletics.

"He was a huge figure in British athletics and brought the crowds back to our sport. Fiercely independent, competitive, but always protective of the teams that he captained with distinction."