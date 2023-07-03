Ward councillor for Rossington, Bawtry and Austerfield, Bob Anderson is the brasins behind the group, having undertaken walk leader training last year.

He said: “I got a lot of feed back from residents that they would love to go walking but didn’t want to go on their own and didn’t really know how to start and where to go.

“The residents said it would be great for exercise, well-being and to form new friendships so I just knew it was something I had to set up.

The walkers celebrate their anniversary this year

“I did the training through the ramblers and put updates on their page.”

He continued: “The walks I do are four main routes at the moment, accessible for everyone, and around five to six miles round trip and there is always a refreshment break and toilet stop on route.

“We have mobility scooters, pushchairs and a wide range of ages attending which is just what I wanted.

“The first walk I organised was in July last year and 14 people turned up which was fantastic.

“Every walk now usually has about 20 people turning up and we recently got our highest turn out of 29 which just blew me away.

“It is a fantastic group who are all so friendly and we always have great chat and laughs along the way and people attend from other villages not just Rossington which is great because everyone is welcome.

“The feedback and lovely comments I get about how it has really helped people and how much they look forward to it really gets me emotional and I am so happy I started it.”

The walks take place every fortnight on a Sunday morning and this Sunday, July 9, will be the anniversary walk. This will be to Annabels, behind the Amazon buildings in Rossington.

Bob continued: “It’s a lovely walk with lakes and great scenery and it was where the very first walk went to.”