London North Eastern Railway’s annual Customer and Community Investment Fund is now open for applications from communities, customers and charities across the route.

The Fund supports projects where there is an identified social need and that focus on mental health, education and employability skills amongst marginalised groups within 15 miles of the LNER route.

It also supports projects that promote diversity and inclusion, as well as environmental sustainability.

Community groups can apply for grants from LNER.

To date the fund has supported many different charities across the UK – supporting projects that tackle mental health issues, helping individuals suffering from loneliness and social isolation, as well projects that enhance people’s opportunities to get into work.

David Horne, LNER Managing Director, said: “LNER is proud to serve our communities and support fantastic projects across the full length of our route. It is incredibly rewarding to see these projects succeed and lives improved because of our Customer and Community Investment Fund and knowing that LNER played a small part in their success.

Together we can help change lives and make our communities more inclusive, prosperous and connected. Those eligible to apply should visit our website to find out more.”

Harrogate’s Henshaws Specialist College empowers young people living with a disability to progress and live life the way they want. Thanks to nearly £15,000 from the fund, the college was able to create a green gym within its grounds. Many of its students face challenges keeping healthy and further opportunities to increase physical activity in an outdoor setting have helped to support both the student’s physical and mental health.

Lisa Hart, Deputy Director from Henshaws, said: “We are so grateful to have been chosen by LNER to receive the monies which has helped to transform the lives of many of our students.

"Engaging in physical activity and spending time outdoors has such a positive impact on our mental wellbeing. It’s fantastic that students who have previously faced difficulties with physical activity now have access to this outdoor equipment, removing barriers that many may face with a more traditional gym setting.”