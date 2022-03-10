Doncaster community centre to stage coffee and cake fundraiser for Ukraine

The event will be held at Arksey Community Centre from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, with refreshments priced at £3.

There will also be a raffle and book stall to help those caught up in the conflict.

Organiser Jackie Dusi said the event has been arranged by members of Arksey Community Ladies Group, the Swimming Group Ladies and “lots of friends and helpers.”

Doncaster coffee and cakes will help raise funds for Ukraine.

She said: “So far the response has been amazing and you cannot move in my house for raffle prizes and cakes!

"We are doing coffee, tea and homemade cake for £3 and a tremendous raffle.

"We are hoping to raise lots of money to send to the Ukraine appeal. Everyone has been so generous and wanting to help and donate.”