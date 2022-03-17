Matthew Schellhorn has been appointed as patron to the National Youth Arts Trust, a charity which helps to support talented young people aged 12–25 from non-privileged backgrounds.

Born in 1977 and who grew up in Hatfield, Matthew has been a leading performer for over twenty years.

He regularly appears at major venues and festivals throughout the UK and has recorded numerous critically acclaimed albums.

The National Youth Arts Trusts has inspirational patrons drawn from theatre, television, film, music, dance and politics who recognise the need for the charity and who help in a variety of ways.

Their list includes actors Hugh Bonneville, Sir Derek Jacobi and Ewan McGregor, Labour Shadow Cabinet Member of Parliament David Lammy, and impressionist Alistair McGowan.

Speaking about his appointment, Matthew said: “Studying music demands resources that many talented young learners do not have.

"My own career as a pianist began in unlikely 1980s poverty-stricken South Yorkshire, when, after numerous local performances in talent shows and care home visits, community figures helped me overcome constraints to undertake higher-quality study than I formerly had access to.

"I am a passionate believer in widening access to ensure art, and particularly music, can be for all.

"At a time when opportunities in music are so chronically under-resourced, the work of the National Youth Arts Trust, of which I am delighted to be patron, is more imperative than ever.”

Ruth O’Brien, Director of Operations for the National Youth Arts Trust, said: “We are so excited to have Matthew Schellhorn join our list of inspiration patrons.

"We are very grateful for his efforts in helping to spread the word of the National Youth Arts Trust and our work in widening access to the arts. We thank him for his ongoing support of our work.”

Matthew says he enjoys lending his professional profile to several charitable causes, including endorsing social projects, offering support to educational and cultural initiatives, and giving fundraising recitals.

Now living in London, he still maintains strong links with his place of birth, as Patron of Doncaster’s The Sand House Charity which runs educational activities and projects that have a link to the unique house, carved from solid rock, that once stood in the St James Street neighbourhood.

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, The Sand House Charity delivered numerous card model kits to Travis St Lawrence CE Primary School, in order to engage them in an educational project.