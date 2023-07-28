Doncaster church given colourful facelift with installation of new artworks

St Luke's in Scawthorpe has been adorned with vibrant art panels created by art tutor Mike Bunn and students.

Roman Ridge ward councillor Leanne Hempshall said: “We collaborated with Voluntary Action Doncaster and Doncaster College to achieve a unique face lift to the church.

"The local community have been very positive, it seems to have given people a lift thanks to the open mindedness of the wonderful Father David D’Silva.”