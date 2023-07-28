Doncaster church given colourful facelift with installation of new artworks
A Doncaster church has been given a colourful new look thanks to local artists.
By Darren Burke
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:14 BST
St Luke's in Scawthorpe has been adorned with vibrant art panels created by art tutor Mike Bunn and students.
Roman Ridge ward councillor Leanne Hempshall said: “We collaborated with Voluntary Action Doncaster and Doncaster College to achieve a unique face lift to the church.
"The local community have been very positive, it seems to have given people a lift thanks to the open mindedness of the wonderful Father David D’Silva.”