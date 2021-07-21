Doncaster chosen as location for Zoe Ball's Radio 2 Big Bee Challenge winning garden

Presenter Zoe Ball today revealed to her Radio 2 Breakfast Show listeners that the Big Bee Challenge winning garden will be built at the NHS Trust’s Children and Young People’s mental health service in the town.

On her show today, Zoe said: “The judging is underway as we go through the thousands and thousands of your entries for Radio 2’s Big Bee Challenge, to design a bee friendly garden at a NHS Trust site for children and young people with mental health needs.

"And this morning we have some important news, because we can reveal where the location of this special NHS Trust site is.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV and radio host Zoe Ball will be broadcasting her show live from the winning garden in Doncaster next month.

"OK, here come some clues… we’re heading north from Wogan House here in London… its local football team plays in red and white… the world’s oldest horse race is held here… its skyline is dominated by a marvellous Minster… and the nearby wildlife park is home to the largest number of polar bears outside of Canada!

"Have you got it yet? We’re heading to… Doncaster! We can’t wait to come and see you in South Yorkshire next month, where the winning garden will be built by gardening whizz Adam Frost and the Royal Horticultural Society.”

She then spoke to Christina Harrison, Children’s Care Group Director for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust.

Radio 2 asked younger listeners, aged 6-12 years, to design a bee-friendly garden, with the winning design being built at an NHS Trust site which is used by children and young people with mental health needs – now revealed as the site in Doncaster.

The winning garden will be unveiled in a live outside broadcast of The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show at the NHS Trust site on Friday 20 August.

Kathryn Singh, Chief Executive of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), who run the children and young people’s mental health service in Doncaster said: “It is absolutely fantastic to be chosen to host BBC Radio 2’s Big Bee Challenge winning garden.

"Our Children and Young People’s Service has only just moved to its new location in Doncaster and this will transform the current garden making it a great place for young people visiting our service to go to relax with their family before or after a visit or to chat with their therapist.

"I want to thank Radio 2 and I look forward to the work starting to create a fabulous garden, not only for our young people, parents and staff to enjoy – but also the insects and bees!”

Additionally, Big Bee Challenge Weekend is on Saturday 31 July and Sunday 1 August when BBC Radio 2 are encouraging everyone to do one thing, large or small, to help the bees - with lots of tips available on-air and at bbc.co.uk/radio2.

Learn more about our buzzing buddies in a new bee-loving podcast, Bees In A Pod, available on BBC Sounds from 23rd July.