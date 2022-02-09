Doncaster choir for people who can't sing to host free taster session tonight
A choir for people who can't sing will host a free taster session in Doncaster tonight.
Doncaster Tuneless Choir will host its Love To Sing singalong at St Peter’s Church Hall (The White Church) from 7.30pm.
Spokesman Becky Power said: “To celebrate Valentine’s Day all first timers get in free!
"A playlist of happy uplifting songs with love in the title will bring us together for an evening of singing like no one is listening.
"Tuneless Choirs are for everyone, at any level of singing ability.
"Bring someone you love for date night or any friend or family member to celebrate love with a good old singalong."
Usual price is £8 for members.
Anyone interested in giving their vocal chords a test to some popular classics, can simply turn up for the session tonight with weekly classes held at the church hall for those who fancy taking their singing to regular levels.