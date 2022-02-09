Doncaster choir for people who can't sing to host free taster session tonight

Doncaster Tuneless Choir will host its Love To Sing singalong at St Peter’s Church Hall (The White Church) from 7.30pm.

Spokesman Becky Power said: “To celebrate Valentine’s Day all first timers get in free!

"A playlist of happy uplifting songs with love in the title will bring us together for an evening of singing like no one is listening.

Doncaster Tuneless Choir.

"Tuneless Choirs are for everyone, at any level of singing ability.

"Bring someone you love for date night or any friend or family member to celebrate love with a good old singalong."

Usual price is £8 for members.