Doncaster children's play park set for make over after £100,000 lotto grant
Thorne-Moorends Town Council has announced that Thorne Memorial Park in the heart of the town will be given the upgrade following the cash boost.
A spokesperson said: “We are overjoyed to be able to share that Thorne-Moorends Town Council has been awarded £97,249.00 funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.
"The funding will be used alongside the money already allocated by the council to deliver a much-needed improved play park at Thorne Memorial Park.”
The existing play park was removed due to failing an inspection in June 2023 – and since then councillors and staff have been working behind the scenes to deliver a new park.
After conducting research, the council recognised that the existing playpark did not cater to children of all ages and abilities and those with diverse needs.
The spokesperson added: “It recognised that the budget it had would not deliver what the community needed so began its journey with The National Lottery Community Fund to obtain funding, consult with local children and families and work with playpark providers to put together a design which was inclusive, creative and tied into our local area.
"We recognise that the process has taken longer to complete than we would have liked, but we hope that you all agree that the new design will be worth the wait.”
The new funding comes from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK.
Councillor Susan Durant said: “Amazing news that we have been successful with the funding towards the new play area. We knew how important it was for our community.”
“Thank you to all those that have supported us on this journey, the public for providing the online feedback, the schools for allowing us to engage with the children and young people for their views during the consultation process.”
“Thank you to the clerk Sam Goodfellow, staff and fellow councillors working collectively to achieve such an amazing play area for Thorne Memorial Park”.
Work is scheduled to begin in early 2025 and be completed in Spring 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.