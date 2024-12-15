Doncaster children's play park set for make over after £100,000 lotto grant

A popular Doncaster children’s play park is set for a massive makeover after a grant of nearly £100,000 from the National Lottery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thorne-Moorends Town Council has announced that Thorne Memorial Park in the heart of the town will be given the upgrade following the cash boost.

A spokesperson said: “We are overjoyed to be able to share that Thorne-Moorends Town Council has been awarded £97,249.00 funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The funding will be used alongside the money already allocated by the council to deliver a much-needed improved play park at Thorne Memorial Park.”

Thorne Memorial Play Park is set to be given a huge makeover.

The existing play park was removed due to failing an inspection in June 2023 – and since then councillors and staff have been working behind the scenes to deliver a new park.

After conducting research, the council recognised that the existing playpark did not cater to children of all ages and abilities and those with diverse needs.

The spokesperson added: “It recognised that the budget it had would not deliver what the community needed so began its journey with The National Lottery Community Fund to obtain funding, consult with local children and families and work with playpark providers to put together a design which was inclusive, creative and tied into our local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We recognise that the process has taken longer to complete than we would have liked, but we hope that you all agree that the new design will be worth the wait.”

The new funding comes from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK.

Councillor Susan Durant said: “Amazing news that we have been successful with the funding towards the new play area. We knew how important it was for our community.”

“Thank you to all those that have supported us on this journey, the public for providing the online feedback, the schools for allowing us to engage with the children and young people for their views during the consultation process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to the clerk Sam Goodfellow, staff and fellow councillors working collectively to achieve such an amazing play area for Thorne Memorial Park”.

Work is scheduled to begin in early 2025 and be completed in Spring 2025.