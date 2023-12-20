Doncaster Children’s Christmas Toy Appeal: 'Amazing' response as 2,500 gifts collected

This is the amazing pile of presents needy children in Doncaster will be waking up to this Christmas after hundreds of gifts flooded in for an annual toy appeal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Doncaster Children’s Christmas Toy Appeal, organised by martial arts teacher Andy Crittenden, has been swamped with more than 2,500 donations of toys and gifts which will be distributed to youngsters this festive season.

Revealing the huge mountain of prezzies, he said: "What an amazing collection – we had more than 1,000 gifts extra than last year. It proves that community spirit is not dead in Doncaster.

"A big thank you to everyone who has contributed.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge pile of presents collected for the annual Doncaster Children's Toy Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gifts have now been handed over to the Salvation Army in Doncaster for distribution ahead of Christmas Day.

A spokesman said: “A massive thank you to Andy and everyone who donated.