Doncaster Children’s Christmas Toy Appeal: 'Amazing' response as 2,500 gifts collected
The Doncaster Children’s Christmas Toy Appeal, organised by martial arts teacher Andy Crittenden, has been swamped with more than 2,500 donations of toys and gifts which will be distributed to youngsters this festive season.
Revealing the huge mountain of prezzies, he said: "What an amazing collection – we had more than 1,000 gifts extra than last year. It proves that community spirit is not dead in Doncaster.
"A big thank you to everyone who has contributed.”
The gifts have now been handed over to the Salvation Army in Doncaster for distribution ahead of Christmas Day.
A spokesman said: “A massive thank you to Andy and everyone who donated.
"We appreciate every donation given to help the children of Doncaster receive a toy this Christmas.”