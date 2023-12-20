News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster Children’s Christmas Toy Appeal: 'Amazing' response as 2,500 gifts collected

This is the amazing pile of presents needy children in Doncaster will be waking up to this Christmas after hundreds of gifts flooded in for an annual toy appeal.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Dec 2023, 10:47 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 10:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Doncaster Children’s Christmas Toy Appeal, organised by martial arts teacher Andy Crittenden, has been swamped with more than 2,500 donations of toys and gifts which will be distributed to youngsters this festive season.

Revealing the huge mountain of prezzies, he said: "What an amazing collection – we had more than 1,000 gifts extra than last year. It proves that community spirit is not dead in Doncaster.

"A big thank you to everyone who has contributed.”

The huge pile of presents collected for the annual Doncaster Children's Toy Appeal.The huge pile of presents collected for the annual Doncaster Children's Toy Appeal.
The huge pile of presents collected for the annual Doncaster Children's Toy Appeal.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The gifts have now been handed over to the Salvation Army in Doncaster for distribution ahead of Christmas Day.

A spokesman said: “A massive thank you to Andy and everyone who donated.

"We appreciate every donation given to help the children of Doncaster receive a toy this Christmas.”

Related topics:Doncaster