Doncaster children's charity receives prestigious award from King

A Doncaster charity dedicated to helping children and young people through sport and fitness has received a prestigious honour from King Charles.

Active Fusion has been formally presented with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service during a special ceremony held at The Hub.

The award, widely regarded as the MBE for voluntary groups, recognised the organisation’s exceptional contribution to the community and marked a major milestone in its ongoing mission to build a healthier, happier, and more active future for the next generation.

The presentation was made by Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, who attended the event to officially present the award on behalf of His Majesty The King.

During the ceremony, Dame Hilary praised the charity for its strong commitment to transforming lives through physical activity and for its powerful demonstration of how voluntary service can positively shape communities.

The event was attended by local dignitaries, including Members of Parliament, Mayor Ros Jones and representatives from the education, health, and youth sectors.

Staff, volunteers, trustees, and supporters of the charity were also in attendance, along with young people whose lives had been significantly impacted by Active Fusion’s work.

The ceremony featured heartfelt speeches from several young beneficiaries, who shared personal stories about the confidence, skills, and sense of purpose they had gained through their involvement with the charity.

Their testimonies offered a compelling insight into the tangible difference Active Fusion had made in their lives, and moved many in the audience.

Guests had the opportunity to learn more about the charity’s journey and achievements through a special showcase, while also connecting with one another in a warm and celebratory setting.

Active Fusion was one of only four charities in South Yorkshire to receive the King’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2024, placing it among a small and distinguished group recognised for outstanding voluntary contributions.

The award underscored the charity’s significant role in using sport and physical activity to address social challenges and promote wellbeing.

Speaking after the ceremony, Lindsy James, Founder and Director of Active Fusion, said: “Receiving the King’s Award for Voluntary Service is a huge honour and a tribute to everyone who has supported and believed in our mission.

"This award belongs to our incredible team of volunteers, staff, partners, and most of all, the young people who inspire us every day. It is a moment of immense pride for our entire community.”

The event stood as a celebration not only of the award itself but also of the collective impact of people working together to create positive change. It reflected the values at the heart of Active Fusion’s work and marked a defining moment in the charity’s journey.

Discover more about Active Fusion’s charity impact here: https://www.activefusion.org.uk/our-impact/