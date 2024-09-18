Doncaster Chess Tournament attracts local players
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 2024-25 Doncaster and District Chess League began last Monday (16th September) with the customary rapdiplay tournament held at Barnby Dun Social Club.
Serving as a warm up for the season ahead, the tournament, which features players from a wide area incluidng Barnsley and Lincolnshire, is held at the beginning of the Doncaster League. This year, the tournament is a particulrly useful chance for players to shake off the summer cobwebs ahead of a Yorkshire League derby with Doncaster's frst team travelling to face Sheffield in only a few weeks. That game will mark the debut of ten year old wunderkind Seth Woozeer, who despite only playing for just over a year, has already played in Hungary and won a major tournament.
The well-enjoyed rapidplay was eventually won after five rounds by another of Doncaster's hopes for the future - Shay Toppings (pictured left) after securing four wins out of five, and a hard fought draw. Local chess legend Richard Desmedt earned second place after another typically strong performance.
If you are interested in chess in Doncaster, visit doncasterchess.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.