Doncaster Chess Tournament attracts local players

By Sean McDonald
Contributor
Published 18th Sep 2024, 16:00 BST
Doncaster chess season opening tournament is held in Barnby Dun.

The 2024-25 Doncaster and District Chess League began last Monday (16th September) with the customary rapdiplay tournament held at Barnby Dun Social Club.

Serving as a warm up for the season ahead, the tournament, which features players from a wide area incluidng Barnsley and Lincolnshire, is held at the beginning of the Doncaster League. This year, the tournament is a particulrly useful chance for players to shake off the summer cobwebs ahead of a Yorkshire League derby with Doncaster's frst team travelling to face Sheffield in only a few weeks. That game will mark the debut of ten year old wunderkind Seth Woozeer, who despite only playing for just over a year, has already played in Hungary and won a major tournament.

The well-enjoyed rapidplay was eventually won after five rounds by another of Doncaster's hopes for the future - Shay Toppings (pictured left) after securing four wins out of five, and a hard fought draw. Local chess legend Richard Desmedt earned second place after another typically strong performance.

If you are interested in chess in Doncaster, visit doncasterchess.co.uk

