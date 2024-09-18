Doncaster Chess Tournament attracts local players

Doncaster chess season opening tournament is held in Barnby Dun.

Serving as a warm up for the season ahead, the tournament, which features players from a wide area incluidng Barnsley and Lincolnshire, is held at the beginning of the Doncaster League. This year, the tournament is a particulrly useful chance for players to shake off the summer cobwebs ahead of a Yorkshire League derby with Doncaster's frst team travelling to face Sheffield in only a few weeks. That game will mark the debut of ten year old wunderkind Seth Woozeer, who despite only playing for just over a year, has already played in Hungary and won a major tournament.