Doncaster chef hoping to follow in footsteps of Gordon Ramsay at prestigious contest

An acclaimed Doncaster chef is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Gordon Ramsay at a prestigious nationwide contest shining the spotlight on the country’s top culinary talents.

Marcus Ashton-Simpson, head chef at the city’s DN1 Deli and Restaurant, has made it to the semi-finals of the National Chef of the Year – one of the most prestigious accolades in the UK culinary world.

Since its launch in 1972, it has helped fast-track careers and put winners firmly on the map, with previous recipients including Gordon Ramsay, Alyn Williams and Mark Sargeant.

A spokesperson for DN1 said: “We are beyond proud that Marcus has once again reached the semi-finals.

"This is Marcus’ second consecutive year in the semi-finals, and this time he’ll be going head-to-head with the best of the best.”

His competitors will include head chefs from Adam Handling’s The Frog (Covent Garden), Tommy Banks’ The Black Swan at Oldstead, Claridge’s, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, and Yorkshire neighbours Fish & Forest.

The spokesperson added: “An incredible achievement and testament to the talent, dedication, and creativity Marcus brings to DN1 every single service.”

A spokesperson for National Chef of the Year said: “These inspiring events provide chefs with an exciting opportunity to put themselves in the spotlight and show their culinary talent to the wider hospitality industry.

"Over the last five decades it has put industry names up in lights, boosted careers and given chefs the chance to follow their dreams.”

“Being part of this event, whatever stage a chef gets to, creates many opportunities including wider industry and consumer recognition.

"Only the best, most innovative and creative chefs get a shot at the title and the chance to open doors to future success.”

Last year, the restaurant was awarded a prestigious AA two rosette award for its dazzling dishes and has rapidly become a favourite for foodie fans from across the region.

It was the latest honour for the venue after a glowing review from acclaimed food critic Giles Coren and came after the business was named the number one deli in Yorkshire.

AA rosettes – similar to the Michelin star scheme – recognise the country’s best restaurants, with venues being ranked from one to five.

The restaurant, which is situated in High Fishergate in the city centre, is the only restaurant in Doncaster to have the award.

Owners Sarah Wilson and Martin Pippard, who runs The Gentleman Fishmonger stall on Doncaster Market, have transformed the former Scicluna deli over the past few years into one of the region’s hottest eating venues.

In 2023, renowned food critic and TV host Giles Coren heaped praise on the Doncaster restaurant, describing it as “wonderful,” “brilliant” and ‘the epitome of British hospitality’ in a glowing review.

The 54-year-old writer for The Times was full of praise for Sarah and Martyn who have overhauled the deli beneath the Premier Inn in High Fishergate into a treasure trove of fine foods, wines and top notch dining – with dreams of it becoming the city’s first Michelin starred restaurant.