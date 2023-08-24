News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster cheerleading team in huge fundraising drive to compete at shows

A Doncaster cheerleading team has launched a fundraising drive to help young competitors compete in shows.
By Darren Burke
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 11:28 BST

Doncaster Diamonds, who are based in Askern, are looking to raise funds for uniforms so young performers can look their best in contests up and down the country.

The group has children aged from four to 17 attended sessions which take place every week.

A spokesman said: “We accept all abilities, no previous experience is required. We launched in April 2023 and are going from strength to strength.

Doncaster Diamonds are looking for cash and sponsors.Doncaster Diamonds are looking for cash and sponsors.
"In July 2023, we offered a place to everyone on our programme to be on a competition team. From this we have three teams heading into the 2023/24 season.

"As a team we’re fundraising to help cover the cost of uniforms. From hosting events to raffles and tombolas, even sponsored shaves and walks, we’re doing everything we can to build up funds. We are also open to the option of sponsorship with local businesses.”

Click HERE for more details.

Related topics:DoncasterAskern