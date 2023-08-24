Doncaster cheerleading team in huge fundraising drive to compete at shows

Doncaster Diamonds, who are based in Askern, are looking to raise funds for uniforms so young performers can look their best in contests up and down the country.

The group has children aged from four to 17 attended sessions which take place every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “We accept all abilities, no previous experience is required. We launched in April 2023 and are going from strength to strength.

Doncaster Diamonds are looking for cash and sponsors.

"In July 2023, we offered a place to everyone on our programme to be on a competition team. From this we have three teams heading into the 2023/24 season.

"As a team we’re fundraising to help cover the cost of uniforms. From hosting events to raffles and tombolas, even sponsored shaves and walks, we’re doing everything we can to build up funds. We are also open to the option of sponsorship with local businesses.”