Doncaster cheerleaders place first in the UK’s biggest cheer competition

The RLC Rockets are an All Star cheerleading squad run by Rachel Carter.

They recently headed down to Bournemouth to compete in the Future Cheer International competition.

Rachel said: “After 18 months of restrictions and isolation’s we were finally able to do what we love.

RLC Rockets at Bournemouth.

“We normally compete four or five times a year but due to Covid-19 we have been restricted to what we could do.

"Around 50 per cent of what we do revolves around lifts and we couldn’t do those for months and months.

“I had parents telling me that their kids were breaking floorboards at home from jumping up and down during online practice.

“Our athletes worked so hard in lockdown doing online classes, but we were so happy to see them all back in the gym.”

After just a couple months of practice the RLC Rockets headed down to the UK’s biggest cheer competition.

“They put on a show and won many trophies,” Rachel said.

“Both the Mini team and the Senior team came first place in their respective divisions.

“We were honestly just happy to have a chance to perform.

“We missed the crowds, the nerves and the excitement.

“The whole weekend was full of smiles from both the athletes and coaches.”

The team is comprised of athletes from ages three to 32 and is open to all genders.

The RLC Rockets are taking on new members - you can find out more information here.