Doncaster charity to launch Rainbow Ribbons campaign to celebrate loved ones

This summer, St John’s Hospice is inviting the community to take part in a colourful new fundraising campaign, Rainbow Ribbons, giving supporters the chance to remember someone special in a heartfelt way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a donation of £10, supporters can personalise a ribbon with the name of a loved one and tie it in the Hospice’s Garden of Remembrance.

As more ribbons are added, the garden will become a sea of colour, filled with fluttering ribbons, each one representing a cherished loved one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign will run throughout the summer, offering families a peaceful and meaningful way to celebrate those they’ve lost while supporting hospice care in Doncaster.

St John’s Hospice fundraisers Maureen Harwood (left) and Tracey Gaughan (right) are pictured with volunteer Elizabeth Taylor (centre).

Jenny Baynham who is the hospice fundraising manager said: “Each ribbon is a personal tribute, and together they’ll create a really moving space in our Garden of Remembrance. Every donation will help us continue providing care and support to local patients and their families.”