Doncaster charity to launch Rainbow Ribbons campaign to celebrate loved ones
For a donation of £10, supporters can personalise a ribbon with the name of a loved one and tie it in the Hospice’s Garden of Remembrance.
As more ribbons are added, the garden will become a sea of colour, filled with fluttering ribbons, each one representing a cherished loved one.
The campaign will run throughout the summer, offering families a peaceful and meaningful way to celebrate those they’ve lost while supporting hospice care in Doncaster.
Jenny Baynham who is the hospice fundraising manager said: “Each ribbon is a personal tribute, and together they’ll create a really moving space in our Garden of Remembrance. Every donation will help us continue providing care and support to local patients and their families.”
