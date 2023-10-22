Doncaster charity superstore celebrates funding over 800 lifesaving missions

The Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA) flagship charity superstore The Hanger, and Landing Pad Cafe in Doncaster, is celebrating funding more than 800 lifesaving missions for critically ill babies and children across the UK, as the charity celebrates 10 years of vital service.

The charity store opened its doors on 22 October 2019 and is situated in Thorne Road Retail Park, Doncaster, South Yorkshire. Over the past four years the superstore has generated an incredible £2,354,318.30 worth of sales for the charity and £487,285.65 worth of sales in the café – collectively funding more than 800 vital missions to save more young lives across the UK.

The Hanger has also received 198,024 bags of donated goods but continues to require support from the local community with further donations of new and preloved items, as these provide vital income for the charity.

The Children’s Air Ambulance is changing the face of paediatric and neonatal care through the high-speed transfer of critically ill babies and children – flying them from one hospital to another for specialist care via the clinically designed helicopters, which provide a flying intensive care unit for babies and children.

The Children's Air Ambulance superstore.

The charity works alongside 11 NHS Clinical Partner Teams across the UK, including Embrace Yorkshire & Humber Infant & Children’s Transport Service, part of Sheffield Children’s Hospital NHS Foundations Trust.

Assistant Store Manager Paula Copeland said: “We would like to thank everyone in the local community for their amazing support over the last four years. Together we are making even more lifesaving missions possible for critically ill babies and children across the UK.”

“We would like to encourage as many people as possible to continue giving their bric-a-brac, preloved items and unwanted clothing as these really do provide vital income for the children’s charity,” she added.

The superstore has a full range of second-hand clothing and furniture as well as new goods, from pet supplies to homeware, electricals, and white goods at a fraction of the price of other retailers. Customers and families can also visit the Landing Pad Café on site to take a break from browsing and securing bargains to enjoy a hot drink and a slice of cake, with a small play area for children close by.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone in the local community for visiting our Landing Pad Café, the charity receives no government funding so the donations to our superstore and funds spent while visiting our café help to save the lives critically ill babies and children across the UK,” added Emma Hey, Landing Pad Café Manager.

The charity is celebrating its 10th anniversary of providing lifesaving high-speed transfers for critically ill babies and children in 2023 and is encouraging people to visit a charity store and grab a bargain, donate unwanted clothing to one of many clothing banks, get involved in a challenge event, fundraise, or even sign up to volunteer.