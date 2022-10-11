Doncaster charity shop seeking cat-loving volunteers

Shop volunteers have a vital role to play, acting as a public face for the charity. From window dressing and visual merchandising to stock transporting and providing customer service, there are plenty of roles available for anyone looking to gain new skills, meet new people and help cats in the process.

The shop at 37 Printing Office Street supports Cats Protection’s work giving homeless cats and kittens a second chance by finding them loving homes; as well as providing support for cat owners through subsided neutering and microchipping.

Shop Manager Ange Walch said: “We are keen to attract cat-loving volunteers to join a shop team where there is always lots to do and no two days are ever the same.”

Calling all cat lovers