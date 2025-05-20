Doncaster charity picks up £2,500 thanks to parish council support

A local cancer support charity has cashed in, thanks to being a Doncaster parish council’s annual good cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sprotbrough and Cusworth Parish Council picked Aurora Wellbeing Services to be their chosen charity for 2024/25, with the promise of raising funds at the seasonal fairs and pantomimes the Council organised during the year.

Parish Clerk Emma Garner handed over the latest cheque - for £1,400 - to Aurora’s Sharon Dawson and Heidi Lindle at a presentation held at Sprotbrough’s Goldsmith Centre. It followed the £1,084.49 already raised at the parish council's 2024 Christmas fayre, giving a grand total for the year of £2484.49.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma said: “It has been wonderful to work with and help support the brilliant work the charity undertakes, in particular the fantastic fashion show. The money raised from our local events will help support those going through very difficult times.”

Sprotbrough and Cusworth Parish Council has given its support to Aurora.

Both donations will help pay for the free therapy support and holistic treatments Aurora provides for Doncaster people affected by cancer.

The parish council has forged close links with the charity, as for the past few years Aurora has been using the Goldsmith community centre for rehearsals for its annual fundraising fashion show, with this year's staged at Doncaster’s Dome earlier this month.

Heidi Lindle has written and choreographed the professional quality shows since 2022, all featuring Doncaster and Bassetlaw patients who have battled various cancers as the stars of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aurora venue and stallholder coordinator, Sharon Dawson, who has been involved with the charity since 2003, said: “We are so grateful to Sprotbrough & Cusworth Parish Council for this fantastic cheque, on top of the on-going help and support they give us at the Goldsmith Centre.”