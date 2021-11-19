Doncaster charity is fighting to win a share of a £1 million prize pot - voting ends tonight

Active Fusion is a Doncaster based charity who help young people by getting them into exercise and well being.

They are fighting to win a huge £100,000 out of a £1 million prize pot from the Housebuilder’s Building Future’s Competition in which they are representing Persimmon Homes.

Richard Hosie, managing director of Persimmon Homes South Yorkshire, said: “Building Futures aims to create lasting legacies in communities across the UK and we believe that our finalists would be able to male a huge difference with the prize money.

Lyndsy James - founder of Active Fusion.

“Your support could change the lives of hundreds of local people so we would urge you to get behind your chosen charity because there’s not long left to vote.”

Active Fusion would like to use the money to expand its leadership programme to more young people in the town.

The charity encourage physical education lessons in schools and give young people the opportunity to enhance their qualifications, confidence, and communication through sports leadership and apprenticeship opportunities.

The Programme is designed to build confidence, resilience, improve communication skills and develop leadership qualities as they coach younger children out in the community.”

Active Fusion has been shortlisted alongside 93 other groups across the country.

The charity with the highest number of public votes in each category will win £100,000.

There will be a second prize of £50,000 and £20,000 as a third prize.

Voting closes at midnight on November 19 - vote here.